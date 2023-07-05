Shocking run comes to an end: Israel falls to England in U-21 Euro semifinal

Despite the setback, the Israeli national team deserves praise for its remarkable performance, which marked a historic turning point for Israeli soccer

Israel’s Under-21 national soccer team lost to England on Wednesday in the semifinal match, leaving Euro Espoirs in Georgia with their heads held high after a surprising run in the tournament.

The formidable adventure of the Blues and Whites in the European Under-21 Championship ended with a 3-0 defeat to The Three Lions, as the step was too high after not capitalizing on goal chances.

Despite the setback, Israel’s coach Guy Luzon and his players deserve praise for their remarkable performance, which marked a historic turning point for Israeli soccer. Few, if any, imagined Luzon’s side being featured in the final four of the competition, especially after being placed in the same group as great soccer nations such as England and Germany.

Yet, despite the low expectations, this tight-knit team with an iron mind conquered feats and showed character, including scoring a spectacular goal against the Czech Republic in the decisive match and eliminating Georgia in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinal match.

Israel reached a stage of the competition that most considered inaccessible two weeks prior, and above all else qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This golden generation has thus solidified its right to participate in a new prestigious international competition where they will have the opportunity to shock Israeli supporters once again.