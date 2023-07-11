Premier League’s Tottenham signs Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon

The deal with the British club will run until 2028

Premier League’s soccer club Tottenham announced on Tuesday the signing of the 23-year-old Israeli winger Manor Solomon on a five-year contract.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Manor Solomon. The Israel international has agreed a deal with the Club that will run until 2028, subject to international clearance and work permit,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“I'm so delighted and excited to be joining this fantastic football club. It's truly an honor to be here and I can't wait to get started. To dare is to do!” Solomon tweeted.

Born in Kfar Saba, Solomon made his debut for Maccabi Petah Tikva and scored eight goals for the Israeli team before moving to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk. There he made 106 appearances winning the local league title twice.

Solomon spent last season on loan at Fulham, London. The Israeli player scored five goals in 24 appearances for the British club.

He left Shakhtar Donetsk, for which he scored 22 goals, for free this summer after FIFA ruled that non-Ukrainian players could suspend their contracts due to ongoing war with Russia.