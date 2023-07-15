Israel's semi-final win over Belgium followed knockout victories over Germany and Spain

Israel's junior basketball team on Saturday qualified for the final of the European Under-20 Championship, putting on an unforgettable show in a 46-67 win over Belgium.

Israel's rival in Sunday's final was determined in the other semi-final match where France, the championship's outstanding team thus far, which emerged victorious against tournament host Greece.

In the previous round, Israel advanced by beating Germany 64-75. In the round of 16, the team sprang a surprise by eliminating the powerful Spain.