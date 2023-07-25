Israeli success in Tour de France spawns hopes of Jerusalem as future host

Stage 9 of the Tour ended with Michael Woods crossing the finish line first, representing the Israeli team Israel Premier Tech, partly funded by i24NEWS

The first racer to cross the finish line of Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France was Michael Woods, representing the Israeli team Israel Premier Tech, partly funded by i24NEWS.

Earlier this month, Stage 9 ended with Woods in front after a grueling ascent to Puy de Dome with enthusiastic fans blocking almost every stretch of the road.

“Winning individually was very special. It is my career highlight and it is something I will be very proud of,” Woods said after his stage win. “I was the one who crossed the line first but I couldn’t have done it without my team. This is a team sport.”

The stage win is the jewel of the crown, but far from being the only highlight. One of the most common sights of the race this year was Krists Neilands leading the race, part of eight breakaway groups making Israel Premier Tech one of the most aggressive teams in the competition.

“I am super happy. We are all super happy about the team. We have been almost every day in the breakaway and a well-deserved win, a very prestigious one, the Puy de Dome,” said Dirk de Mol, sporting director of Israel Premier Tech.

It was a major success story on the roads around France, and not only on the professional level.

“This is amazing for the image of Israel to be a normal country for once, seen by the largest audiences in the world, and I am really proud of that,” said Sylvan Adams, owner of Israel Premier Tech.

"I call myself the self-appointed ambassador-at-large for Israel, and the most important part of the race for me is the reception that we received on the roads of France," Adams told i24NEWS.

"As I rode the roads of France myself with our Israel jersey, people yell 'Israel' and cheer. I feel the warm reception, which is by far the most important achievement.," he continued.

"Normalizing the good name of Israel, the brand that I feature, that's the thing that drives me, the reason I'm proud to have our team at the Tour de France, and why I think we're doing so much good for the country. That has a real strategic benefit."

Adams noted that he secured agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to start a "Peace Tour" – a stage race with one stage taking place in each of the countries, signatories of the Abraham Accords.

"It's a beautiful initiative, and I'm proud to say I've only had cooperation between those countries, and we plan to inaugurate this in October 2024.

In France for Stage 9, Israeli flags were waving all along the road for something which only a few years ago seemed impossible.

“When I was a kid watching the Tour de France, I never imagined seeing a team carrying the name ‘Israel’ would take part and be a proper team in the Tour,” recalled Ron Bar-On, founder and co-owner of Israel Premier Tech.

“It’s a dream come true.”

The bike riders are now getting their well-deserved rest, but the owners are already working on the next stage, and they are not afraid to set a high bar.

“I am really proud at how much success we had because we got talked about, and we will continue to grow and get better, and one day we will win the Tour de France,” exclaimed Adams.

While it might sound crazy, only a few years ago the presence of an Israeli team also sounded nutty – by now it's already happened three times. It may take some time, but how about something else? If three stages of the Giro D'Italia were held in Israel in 2018, why not the Tour de France in 2024?

“If the French are nice enough to negotiate with us, like the Italians, last year, the first stage took place in Copenhagen… maybe next year in Jerusalem,” Bar-On hopes.

Tour de France in Jerusalem, something to look forward to.