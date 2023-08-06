Israeli-Canadian Sylvan Adams wins cycling championship title in Glasgow

'My eyes were moist as they played our national anthem, Hatikva, to which I emotionally sang along' says the owner and manager of the Israel - Premier Tech team

Owner and manager of the Israel - Premier Tech (IPT) cycling team, Sylvan Adams, won the UCI Medio Fondo Road Race World Championships, organized as part of the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow.

Adams was crowned world champion in his category, 65-69 years old, after covering 54 miles at an average speed of nearly 25 miles/h.

“I’m very happy my hard training paid off, and proud to have won this world title for Israel. My eyes were moist as they played our national anthem, Hatikva, to which I emotionally sang along,” Adams said in a statement.

“I’m not done yet. I’ve got the time trial on Monday, and will put my heart and soul in trying to win the World Championship race of truth for the double win in Scotland,” the cycling champion, and team owner, added.

Cyclists from the IPT team, founded in 2015 by Adams together with Israeli Cycling Academy founder Ron Baron, shone during the Tour de France race, which included Michael Woods' victory on the ninth stage of the Tour, atop the mythical Puy de Dôme.

Speaking to i24NEWS before the end of the race, Baron expressed his satisfaction at the performance of his riders. "For someone who started this team with the hope of bringing Israeli riders to the Tour de France, this is a dream come true. You have to pinch yourself to believe this is happening," he said.

"A billion people all over the world, from China to South America to Canada, are looking at the name Israel (written on the jerseys) and the Israeli team and Israeli success, and that's heartwarming," Baron concluded.

