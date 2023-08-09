Cycling: Elimination world champ Ethan Vernon joins Israel–Premier Tech team

Vernon, who has seven wins in the peloton since turning pro in 2022, will join IPT on a three-year deal to 'bolster the team's sprint roster'

Ethan Vernon, British cyclist and newly crowned Elimination World Champion, has joined Israel-Premier Tech (IPT) – of which i24NEWS is a sponsor – on a three-year deal to “bolster the team’s sprint roster.”

“I’m extremely happy to welcome Ethan to our team,” said IPT owner Sylvan Adams. “Ethan is a talented and versatile rider who can both climb and sprint. He will also strengthen our classics team. I have no doubt that he will fit in well with the other young talents that are emerging on Israel–Premier Tech.”

The 22-year-old British cyclist started out as a BMX rider before making a name for himself as a track cyclist in his teenage years, and while continuing to dominate on the track, Vernon has proved his versatility since making his road racing debut just four years ago.

Since turning pro in 2022, Vernon has already made his mark in the peloton with seven wins, including WorldTour victories at Tour de Romandie and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, and his rapid rise to the top suggests that this is just the beginning.

“My first years as a pro have been awesome. They have given me a wealth of experience and taught me the importance of teamwork,” said Vernon.

“Learning from and living and riding with experienced riders has helped me adjust to life in the pro peloton. I still have a lot to learn, so hopefully the more experienced guys at IPT can help me with this so I can continue to develop as a rider and team player.”

“My aim is to become one of the top sprinters in the world and also be able to separate myself from other pure sprinters. I am confident I can achieve this with the support of the IPT team,” he added.