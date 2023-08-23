Israel's soccer star, who holds a German passport, will have his first medical tests in Germany at the end of the week, after signing with Bayern Munich

Germany’s Bayern Munich Football Club (FC) closed a five-year deal to acquire Israeli soccer player Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv, according to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian Romano reported that Bayern agreed to pay Maccabi Tel Aviv $5.43 million for the Israeli goalkeeper, which made it one of the largest moves in Israel's soccer league history. Peretz will reportedly move to Germany in the coming days.

The Israeli soccer star, who holds a German passport, will have his first medical tests in Germany at the end of the week, after a game for Maccabi Tel Aviv against the Slovenian NK Celje in the Conference League playoffs.

The move has been heralded in Israel as huge, due to the champion status of Bayern Munich, who are considered the most successful club in German soccer history.

Bayern Munich had searched for a goalkeeper to replace Manuel Neuer, after he broke his leg in a skiing accident last December. The veteran player will reportedly return to playing in a few months.

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Maccabi's goalkeeper Daniel Peretz tries to keep the ball inside during the first leg play-off Conference League soccer match between PSV and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

The German team looked at several other options, such as David de Gea and Yassin Bono, who eventually signed with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia after excelling in the Moroccan World Cup team, but Peretz came through as their final choice.

The Israeli player will take up Bayern Munich’s third goalkeeper spot, behind the injured Neuer and veteran backup Sven Ulreich.