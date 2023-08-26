In historic first, Israel wins rhythmic gymnastics world title

'Elated we could win this medal and chant the Israeli anthem on the podium. It's the best feeling an athlete can have'

Israel's rhythmic gymnastics team on Friday won a historic gold medal in the group all-around event of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain.

The silver and bronze went to the Chinese and the hosts, respectively.

The Israeli team consisted of Shani Bakanov, Eliza Banchuk, Adar Friedmann, Romi Paritzki, Ofir Shaham, and Diana Svertsov.

The team said is a statement that they were “elated that we were able to win this medal, and get to chant the Israeli national anthem on the podium. It's the best feeling any athlete could have.”