In addition to the combined exercise, the team took part in another final, the hoop final, where they finished in fifth place, after scoring 35.3 points

The Israeli rhythmic gymnastics team continues to make history at the World Championships in Valencia, two days after being crowned all-around world champions, winning another gold medal this Sunday in the combined exercise (balls and ribbons) with a score of 34.8 points.

China finished in second place and Ukraine placed third.

In addition to the combined exercise, the team took part in another final, the hoop final, where they finished in fifth place, after scoring 35.3 points.

First place in the hoop final went to China, second to Spain and third to Italy.

The gymnasts in the team include Ofir Shaham (Netanya), Diana Svartzov (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Ader Friedman (Maccabi Petah Tikva), Liza Banchuk (Hapoel Rishon Letsion Ramat Eliyahu), Romi Pritsky (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Shani Bekanov ( Maccabi Haifa).

The Israeli team competes under the direction of coach Ayelet Sussman, alongside coaches Ella Samoflov and Natasha Stepanova.