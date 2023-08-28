Over the weekend, Munich coach Thomas Tuchel told the former Maccabi Tel Aviv player that he had high expectations of him

Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz was officially presented as a player for German side Bayern Munich at a press conference on Monday.

"I'm going to be working here with some of the biggest names in world soccer. Everyone is very nice and discreet, it's a pleasure to meet them, they make me feel at home," said the Bavarian club's new man between the sticks.

"Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich (the club's other two goalkeepers) both have a lot of experience having played at the highest level for years. I'm really looking forward to training with them and learning, we can motivate and push each other," enthused Daniel Peretz.

"I met Manu (Neuer) yesterday, my idol, he's a humble guy. I can't wait to start training alongside him," he continued.

"Of course, I'm an athlete and I want to play matches. There will be competition between us, but I want to show what I can do," he warned. "As soon as I got off the plane, I felt a family atmosphere. Everyone wants to help me and take care of me, the players want me to feel at home."

Israeli Football Federation/Facebook Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz

Peretz did not feature in Bayern's victory over Augsburg on the second day of the German Bundesliga, but local media claim that "that could change" in the next game against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

