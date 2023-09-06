The event is of paramount importance to athletes aspiring to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games, making it one of the most significant competitions this year

Four Israeli athletes are set to participate in the World Weightlifting Championships, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to a report from Israel Hayom on Wednesday.

The event is of paramount importance to athletes aspiring to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, making it one of the most significant competitions this year.

Securing a spot in this competition was no easy task due to the absence of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. However, a collaborative effort involving the Israeli sports union, the Olympic Committee, and the Ministry of Sports worked tirelessly in recent months to ensure the Israeli team's participation.

SAUL LOEB (AFP/File) The skyline of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia

The culmination of these efforts was realized when, on a Wednesday morning, long-awaited approvals finally arrived via email. This marked a major breakthrough, allowing the Israeli athletes to compete on the international stage in Saudi Arabia.

The historic significance of this participation was demonstrated last November when Israeli triathlete Shachar Shagiv became the first Israeli athlete to compete in the country.

The recent opening ceremony of the World Weightlifting Championships indicated a more accommodating approach from the Saudi hosts, as the Israeli flag was prominently displayed on screens during the event.

Nikol Rubanovich and Celia Gold are representing Israel in the weight category up to 156 pounds, while David Litvinov is set to compete in the heavyweight category, exceeding 240 pounds. Additionally, Artur Mogordov, participating in the up to 225 weight category, which was a recent inclusion in the championship lineup.

While the World Weightlifting Championships are indeed a crucial milestone for athletes on their journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics, it's worth highlighting that the second major competition lies ahead in a nation that also does not maintain diplomatic relations with the State of Israel. That forthcoming event is the World Cup, which is slated to take place in Qatar.