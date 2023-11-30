IOC president speaks on Israeli-Palestinian sports coexistence amid war

"Peace between Israelis and Palestinians is possible. Coexistence in sport opens doors to many opportunities"

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, addressed the potential for peace between Israelis and Palestinians in a recent statement, highlighting the importance of coexistence within the realm of sports.

Following remarks made by Jibril Rajoub, President of the Palestinian Olympic Committee, earlier this week justifying the Hamas massacres of October 7 in southern Israel, Bach's speech focused on fostering sporting coexistence between the two communities.

Bach emphasized the possibility of peace and sporting collaboration, stating, "Peace between Israelis and Palestinians is possible. Coexistence in sport opens doors to many opportunities."

He highlighted the historical cohabitation within sports between the two groups and reiterated the IOC's commitment to dialogue with both communities through direct links with local national Olympic committees.

However, these comments were met with disagreement from Israeli Minister of Sports and Culture, Miki Zohar, who called for the removal of Jibril Rajoub from his international positions.

The Israeli Olympic Committee is drafting a formal letter to the IOC, seeking Rajoub's dismissal from his role, citing his past imprisonment on terrorism charges and his leadership in Palestinian security forces.

Rajoub, who previously served in various leadership roles and currently heads the Palestinian Football Federation, the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, and the Olympic Committee of Palestine, had justified the October 7 events as a response to what he perceived as continued injustices against Palestinians by "occupation forces."