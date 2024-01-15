Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel has landed back in Israel after facing suspension, arrest, and deportation from Turkey due to an on-field gesture in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Jehezkel, who plays for Turkey's Antalyaspor, scored a goal dedicated to Israeli hostages in Gaza during a match.

The Turkish Minister of Justice announced his prosecution, leading to detention and questioning in Antalya. Following reports from Turkey, he was released by the Turkish court and subsequently deported.

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar expressed relief, stating, "We are happy to announce the return home of the Israeli Sagiv Yehezkel together with his family." Zohar thanked various parties involved, including the football association chairman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Shin Bet, and the Mossad organization.

Jehezkel faced legal action in Turkey for "public incitement of the public to hatred and hostility" and "his support for the massacre carried out by Israel in Gaza," according to Turkish reports. The player was released from his Antalyaspor contract and the team.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant criticized the arrest, stating, "The scandalous arrest of the footballer Sagiv Yehezkel is an expression of hypocrisy. Turkey is the executive branch of Hamas." National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called Turkish President Erdoğan a Nazi and urged Israelis to boycott Turkey.

Jehezkel explained his gesture, saying, "I decided to make a humanitarian gesture to the Israeli hostages in Gaza. It was important for me to point out that they have been in captivity for 100 days. I had no intention of making a provocation or expressing a position in this regard; I know the sensitivity in Turkey."