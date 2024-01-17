13th Jerusalem Winner Marathon to proceed as tribute to IDF and security forces

In defiance of ongoing challenges, the 13th International Jerusalem Winner Marathon is set to take place on March 8, 2024, in honor of the IDF, security forces, and rescue teams.

The marathon, a symbol of resilience, will witness the participation of tens of thousands of runners from across the globe. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion emphasized the significance of continuing daily life amid adversity, coupled with unwavering support for the dedicated soldiers on the front lines.

The marathon, a traditional event attracting participants worldwide, aims to bolster social resilience during the current conflicts on the southern and northern fronts. Despite the prevailing circumstances, the Jerusalem Municipality remains committed to hosting the marathon, enabling thousands of dedicated runners to pursue their sports goals amid the ongoing war.

Registration for the marathon is free for IDF soldiers, security forces, and rescue teams, including reservists who served or are serving in the "Iron Swords" war. Additionally, wives and children of reservists involved in the war will benefit from a 50% discount on marathon registration fees.

Mayor Lion stated, "We all hope that peace, security, and tranquility will return to our beloved country quickly. Am Yisrael Chai, and we will not stop running."

Registration for the marathon is currently open, offering categories such as Full Marathon (42.2 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), 10 km, 5 km, Family Race (1.7 km), and Community Race (800 meters).

The International Jerusalem Winner Marathon, renowned for its challenging route through historical landmarks in Jerusalem, including the Old City walls, the Tower of David, and the Israel Museum, is not only a sports event but also a social and community affair.

