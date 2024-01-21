Israeli cycling team's biggest victory comes at Australian Tour Down Under

Israel–Premier Tech, an Israeli cycling team, on Sunday won Santos Tour Down Under race in Adelaide, South Australia. The cyclist behind the win - Steve Williams, 27 - joined Israel Premier Tech about a year ago.

"To kick off the season with the team's first overall tour win, and our maiden victory in a top-tier stage race is nothing short of marvelous. It's simply perfect," said Williams.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1748921651683901685 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the team's statement, Williams overcame a prolonged injury that disrupted his career, but got to "blossom" in Israel–Premier Tech. "Today, he achieved his greatest victory, which is also the most significant in the team's history, following three wins in the last two years at the Tour de France."

Corbin Strong, the team's lead rider, had to withdraw from the race due to illness, so Williams stepped up. "We trusted him. He was simply incredible," said Sam Bewley, the New Zealand director of Israel Premier Tech.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1748922504620691883 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Williams praised the team's effort in the victory: "The guys helped me stay ahead, and on the final climb, all I wanted was to stay on the wheel of any rival who broke ahead. I held on against every attack, including the last one from del Toro of the UAE Team Emirates."

"With 200 meters to go, I told myself, 'Go for it': I gave everything I had, attacked, and won. It doesn't get better than this," he added.

Read more stories like this >>

• 13th Jerusalem Winner Marathon to proceed as tribute to IDF and security forces >>

• Sagiv Jehezkel lands in Israel after deportation from Turkey over Gaza gesture >>

• BDS? Puma ends sponsorship deal with Israeli national soccer team >>