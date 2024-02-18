Israeli swimmer wins silver medal, stands strong against crowd’s boos in Doha

An Israeli swimmer who was booed by the crowd after winning silver at the Doha World Championships on Sunday was left unperturbed by the hostile reception. “I'm so happy to be here and represent my country in this hard time, being here with the Israeli flag means a lot to me and to my country,” Anastasia Gorbenko told the floor presenter as a chorus of boos rained down from the terraces, drowning out her post-race interview.

Gorbenko took silver in the women's 400 metres individual medley.

The jeers continued as Gorbenko left the pool, and she was booed again at the medals ceremony.

The presence of Israeli swimmers at the championships has drawn criticism from some Doha media outlets and pro-Palestine groups amid Israel's military campaign in Gaza in response to Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel.