Soccer fan arrested for waving Palestinian flag at Israeli match

In a recent soccer match between Hapoel Umm al-Fahm and Maccabi Haifa, a fan's display of a Palestinian flag has sparked controversy and led to the arrest of an 18-year-old resident of Umm al-Fahm.

The incident occurred during the game held at Umm al-Fahm's stadium last Tuesday, where the individual waved the flag, prompting concerns about public order, according to police reports.

Following an intensive investigation by officers from the Umm al-Fahm police station, the fan was arrested on Friday and subsequently questioned.

While the act of waving the Palestinian flag itself is not prohibited by law, authorities justify the arrest on grounds that such actions could potentially disrupt peace and order. This stance aligns with the policy reiterated by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai in January, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach to activities that may incite unrest.

Although media reports indicated that the flag-waving incident raised tensions among spectators, with some expressing displeasure, there were no reported instances of violence or disturbances during the match.

Following the arrest, the suspect was released with restrictions, pending further investigation. Ben Gvir commended the police for their swift action, underscoring the commitment to address any behavior perceived as supporting terrorism or exacerbating tensions.

"On my watch, someone who stokes the flames and supports terrorism will be dealt with severely and with zero tolerance," stated Ben Gvir.