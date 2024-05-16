Belgium pauses ticket sales for Israel match due to security concerns

Ticket sales for the Israel-Belgium soccer match scheduled for September 6 at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels have been paused due to security concerns, the Royal Belgian Football Union (RBFA) announced on Thursday.

This decision comes amidst heightened security measures and ongoing assessments by the authorities.

“The Royal Belgian Football Union is in constant contact with the security services, the city of Brussels, and the federal government,” the soccer body said in a statement.

“The security situation is being analyzed and developments are being closely monitored.”

Piet Vandendriessche, CEO of the RBFA, emphasized the importance of safety: “Safety comes first, always.” He added, “We know that a sold-out King Baudouin stadium gives a huge boost to our Red Devils, so we are counting on a legion of supporters for our home matches against France and Italy. For the match against Israel, we are in contact with the authorities. Safety always comes first.”

Ticket sales for Belgium's other home matches against France on October 14 and Italy on November 14 are proceeding as planned.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

The security concerns arise in the context of numerous anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have taken place in Brussels since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Belgium has a recent history of extremist attacks, including an incident last year when a soccer game between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime after a gunman fatally shot two Swedes in Brussels before kickoff.

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Israel's national team qualified for the top division of UEFA's Nations League after finishing first in their second-division group in the previous edition.

Israel's group for this competition includes Belgium, France, and Italy.