Deal between Israel and CONMEBOL could see the national team play in Copa America

The Chairman of the Israel Football Association (IFA), Moshe "Shino" Zuares, signed a historic cooperation agreement on Wednesday night with the South American Football Confederation known as "CONMEBOL."

The signing ceremony in Asuncion, Paraguay, was attended by the CEO of the IFA Niv Goldstein, with the two also meeting with FIFA chairman Gianni Infantino.

CONMEBOL — which includes Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru , Chile and Colombia — holds major tournaments, including the prestigious Copa America. In addition to the 10 national teams from the South American continent, two other countries are invited to participate. The groundbreaking agreement opens the possibility for Israel joining the Copa America or another one of the tournaments in the future, an aspiration expressed by Zuares last night.

Israel Football Association

At the event, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez remarked, "During my visit to Israel, I learned how much you love the game. Football connects cultures, no matter how great the geographical distance, and can contribute to peace."