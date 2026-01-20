Israeli Deni Avdija falls short of NBA All-Star starting spot

Israeli forward Deni Avdija will not start in this year’s NBA All-Star Game, despite a season full of standout moments and an enthusiastic campaign from fans both in Israel and abroad.

Avdija, who scored 30 points in Portland’s win over the Sacramento Kings just a day before the announcement, finished seventh in fan voting for the Western Conference starting lineup.

While coaches could still select him as a reserve, many of the international slots have already been claimed by European players, making the path forward challenging.

The official starters in the West are Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, and Victor Wembanyama, while the East features Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wembanyama narrowly edged out Anthony Edwards, leaving Avdija as the next contender. Meanwhile, LeBron James is notably absent from the starters for the first time since the 2003–04 season.

If selected by coaches, Avdija would become the first Israeli player to appear in the NBA All-Star Game—a historic milestone that remains within reach. For now, fans are left hoping that the rising star will still make it to the roster and continue building his international profile.