Israeli tennis para-athlete Guy Sasson triumphs in doubles at Wimbledon

The Israeli Guy Sasson and his Dutch partner Niels Vink won the Wimbledon quad doubles tournament on Saturday, defeating South African Donald Ramphadi and Briton Gregory Slade 6-0, ending 6-2 in the final.

This victory marks the second Grand Slam title of the year for the Sasson-Vink duo, following their success at the French Open a month ago. For the 45-year-old Israeli, it is his first Wimbledon victory, having already won the Australian Open in 2023 with Donald Ramphadi, who was ironically defeated in today’s final.

“Wimbledon is a very special tournament, it’s something else. It’s the top of the mountain, there’s nothing higher,” said Sasson after the match. “I’m proud of us; it’s my first victory here and I hope there will be many more.”

Sasson, currently ranked 3rd in the world, saw his life change dramatically in 2015 during a serious snowboarding accident in France that left him in a wheelchair due to a spinal injury. After a long rehabilitation, he began training in tennis at the Ilan Sports Center for the Disabled in Ramat Gan.

Bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Sasson moved two years ago from the "open" category (light disability) to the "quad" category (severe disability) due to a deterioration in his physical condition.

The president of the Israeli Paralympic Committee, Moshe Motz, welcomed this victory: "Guy continues to bring honor and pride to Paralympic sport and to the State of Israel."

The Israeli concluded with words filled with emotion: "As the lion roars and as the young lion rises (a reference to the names of the Israeli operations in Iran and Gaza taken from a verse in the Bible). The people of Israel live."