NBA spotlight: Israeli star Deni Avdija emerges as Portland’s unexpected leader

In Portland, fans are still in disbelief: Deni Avdija has become the team leader no one expected.

On Wednesday night, after the Blazers fell to a buzzer-beater by Nikola Vučević of the Chicago Bulls, another sound rose above the disappointment, chants of “MVP, MVP” aimed at the Israeli forward, who had just recorded a triple-double.

Two days later, Avdija led a depleted team to a high-profile victory over Golden State. At just 24 years old, he is quickly establishing himself as one of the most influential players in the NBA at the start of the season.

While his potential was long anticipated, it never fully materialized during his years in Washington, where both context and inconsistency slowed his development. In Portland, everything has changed.

Avdija is posting career highs in free throw percentage (84.1%), assists (5.7 per game), and three-point shooting (37%), impressive numbers given his high usage—nearly seven three-point attempts and over eight trips to the line per game—ranking him among the league’s most effective players in these areas.

He has recently broken his assist record twice, peaking at 14 in a single game. Combined with high-level defense, a reliable outside shot, and a particularly advantageous contract, many observers are calling him a “steal” for Portland.

The public has noticed. “The fans love him; he has totally blended into the city,” says Reece Kuntz, analyst for the Rip City Project blog. Joe Freeman of The Oregonian adds that Avdija is “humble, approachable, accountable after defeats, and generous after victories.” The Jewish and Israeli community in Portland, numbering in the tens of thousands, has also embraced him, further elevating his local profile.

Across the U.S., analysts are beginning to ask whether he can become the centerpiece of a team capable of a deep playoff run.

While the answer remains uncertain, it no longer feels far-fetched. Portland, in the midst of rebuilding, sees him as a key piece. “He is central to our progress,” says Freeman. Kuntz goes further, calling him a potential true point-forward, an All-Star capable of orchestrating an entire game.