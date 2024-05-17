Palestinian bid to suspend Israel from FIFA blocked

The Palestinian Football Association's attempt to suspend Israeli football from FIFA was thwarted after the FIFA Council unanimously decided not to discuss the issue at the Congress.

The Congress confirmed this decision, preventing a vote on the matter.

The Israeli Football Association agreed that the issue would only be discussed within the FIFA Council in the future.

Shino Zoertz, Chairman of the Israeli Football Association, highlighted the intense efforts over three months to counter the suspension attempt, which he described as a severe threat politically, sportingly, and morally. He expressed gratitude to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, and others for understanding the unjust nature of the Palestinian request.

AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan

Niv Goldstein, CEO of the Israeli association, also expressed relief and commended the coordinated efforts to showcase the baselessness of the suspension bid. He acknowledged the contributions of legal and professional teams in ensuring Israeli football remains part of international and European competitions.

Despite the Palestinian Football Association head Jibril Rajoub's call for Israel's "immediate" suspension, the effort was ultimately unsuccessful.