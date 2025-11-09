Soccer: Campaign mounts in Europe to expel Israel from FIFA and UEFA

Despite the ceasefire in Gaza and the official end of hostilities, Israeli soccer is now facing a fresh diplomatic challenge on the international stage.

Several European federations, led by Ireland, are calling for Israel’s suspension from FIFA and UEFA competitions, including the national team and clubs competing in continental tournaments.

According to a report by Ynet, a coalition of European associations among them Norway, Slovenia, Turkey, and Bosnia, is preparing to submit a formal request for Israel’s exclusion, which could be filed as early as Monday.

Once submitted, UEFA would have 24 hours to decide whether to convene an emergency session on the issue.

While the move is not directly linked to the recent Gaza conflict, it is rooted in longstanding grievances.

The federations behind the effort accuse the Israeli Football Association (IFA) of violating two FIFA regulations: operating affiliated clubs in the West Bank, and failing to implement sufficient policies to combat racism.

These complaints, often raised by the Palestinian Authority, were discussed at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok in May 2024.

At that time, FIFA President Gianni Infantino decided not to submit the Palestinian motion for sanctions to a vote, instead appointing a panel of experts to investigate. The committee’s findings are expected soon, and the European coalition now insists that its report be made public.

Ireland is reportedly leading the campaign and is pushing for the issue to appear on UEFA’s official agenda. In response, IFA President Shino Zuaretz has launched a series of diplomatic efforts, including direct talks with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, in an attempt to block the initiative.

“We are entering a new defensive battle,” said a senior Israeli soccer official. “The goal is to prevent the issue from reaching UEFA’s executive committee. Because if it is put to a vote, the result is obvious.”

The latest effort to exclude Israel follows a similar attempt last May, which was ultimately stopped following intervention by the United States and FIFA.