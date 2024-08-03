Windsurfer Tom Reuveni clinches Israel's first gold medal at Paris Olympics
Reuveni, 24, secures his maiden international title, marking one of the greatest surprises in Israel’s Olympic history
Israeli windsurfer Tom Reuveni on Saturday clinched the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Securing his maiden major international title at 24 years of age, Reuveni pulled one of the greatest feats in Israel’s history at the Olympic games.
