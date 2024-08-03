Windsurfer Tom Reuveni clinches Israel's first gold medal at Paris Olympics

Reuveni, 24, secures his maiden international title, marking one of the greatest surprises in Israel’s Olympic history

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Tom Reuveni celebrates wining gold medal at Paris Olympics
Tom Reuveni celebrates wining gold medal at Paris OlympicsChristophe Simone/AFO

Israeli windsurfer Tom Reuveni on Saturday clinched the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1819718193738322402

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Securing his maiden major international title at 24 years of age, Reuveni pulled one of the greatest feats in Israel’s history at the Olympic games. 

This article received 3 comments

Comments