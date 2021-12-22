Israeli air purifier filters out 99.99% of Covid

Trial of Tadiran's Air Care O2 technology shows near elimination of virus in closed spaces

Results from a recent trial of Israel-based Tadiran’s Air Care O2 technology show that the air purifier eliminates 99.99 percent of Covid-19 concentrates in a small enclosed space, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The testing, conducted at the Innovative Bioanalysis laboratory in California, found that after 90 minutes of operating the device in a 35.3-cubic-foot indoor space, concentration of the virus in the air was almost completely removed.

In the latest trial, after 30 minutes the level of Covid in the air fell by 87.94 percent and after 60 minutes the virus was 99.86 percent removed.

“Today, we are turning the company’s vision into reality and implementing an additional phase in Tadiran’s vision to have a positive impact on health and the quality of life via air treatment and upgrading our living domain,” Tadiran CEO Moshe Mamrud said.

“We firmly believe that the Air Care O2 technology has the potential to become a significant and effective means in maintaining the quality of the air we breathe and in reducing the amount of bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus, in closed spaces by installing it in the AC system with no effort at all," Mamrud continued.

Tadiran is headquarted in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva.