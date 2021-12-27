Israeli startup helps teens struggling with mental health

More than one in eight teenagers struggle with their mental health; roughly 46,000 teens commit suicide yearly

As millions of teenagers struggle with mental health, many of whom never get treated nor diagnosed, an Israeli startup developed a solution to encourage such teens to open up and seek help.

More than one in eight teenagers struggle with their mental health, and roughly 46,000 adolescents commit suicide each year, a global figure that alarmed UNICEF in their annual report.

Speaking with i24NEWS, Dr. Claudia Lang, a senior psychologist and clinical expert who for 10 years led a department dedicated to children and teens, eluded to the rise in the use of social media as the main cause.

“Bullying is something that has been increasing because of social media,” Dr. Lang said.

“[Teens] can hurt each other in ways that really hurt their self-esteem and development, and it leads to anxiety, depression, even suicide.”

With the aid of Dr. Lang, the Israeli startup CoBe Labs created an easy and accessible outlet for teens in distress - ChatBot, developed by the founders Meir Rafael and Haddas Herzog Manor.

Talking to users via smartphones, ChatBot can immediately help an unlimited number of teenagers, an apparent solution to the growing waitlists to see psychologists.

“It’s a continuous engagement platform,” Manor, CEO of CoBe Labs, told i24NEWS.

“It learns about you and creates some sort of universe of who you are and what your hobbies are, as well as your current mental state.”

In the case of suicidal thoughts, ChatBot sends an alert to a support unit that immediately gets in touch with the user.

Already operating in the United States, CoBe Labs is sparking interest from health organizations and web giants who realize the opportunity to create safer, more positive environments.