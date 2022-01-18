Israel pioneers scarless Adam's apple removal procedure

This revolutionary procedure offers new hope to transgender women

An Israeli doctor pioneered a new procedure to reduce or remove Adam's apples without visible scarring, and it has now been performed outside Israel.

This revolutionary procedure offers new hope to transgender women, as about 20 percent of patients are left with scars when the old technique is used.

The original way of doing the surgery took about six hours, and now it's down to roughly 60-90 minutes.

This new procedure has been done ten times in Israel and has now been adopted in the United States.

Professor Avi Hefetz, a head and neck surgeon, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the new surgery.

"What we do is enter to the vestibule of the mouth, underneath the skin, actually reach either the thyroid or the cartilage, and remove them," Hefetz said.

"The shave is faster than the thyroidectomy; I think it's easier than performing a thyroidectomy."

The procedure is not only for transgender patients, Hefetz explained, but also for men who are bothered by an over-pronounced Adam's apple.

Dr. Victoria Banuchi, the first surgeon to perform the new procedure in the United States, also spoke with i24NEWS about her experience.

Banuchi and Hefetz have known each other for several years, working together to pioneer surgery for the thyroid and parathyroid.

"The first time I heard him speak about this procedure, I knew I had to learn how to do it," Banuchi stated.

"I think it's a great technique, we were successful and our patient was very thrilled."