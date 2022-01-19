PM Bennett: Israel is a ‘powerhouse’ in cyber defense field

Bennett says 'roughly half or almost half' of recent global cyber defense investments are in Israel

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced at a global conference Tuesday that around half of the world’s recent cyber defense investments are in Israel.

“I believe roughly half or almost half of the global investments in cyber companies over the past few years has been in Israel,” the official said while detailing the digital threats facing companies shifting to remote work.

Delivering his remarks through a video broadcast at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the premier explained that businesses will be prone to more cyberattacks in the future as more employees work from home.

“This means we need good cyber defense and Israel has massively invested in cyber defense technologies,” Bennett said, adding that the state “has become a powerhouse” in the field.

“I see a bunch of opportunities and we intend to seize them,” he continued.

The prime minister is a longtime advocate for Israel’s technological solutions - before entering politics, he first established himself as an entrepreneur in the country’s high-tech sector.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481803184154681346 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During his speech at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Bennett also aimed to leverage the state’s renowned tech industry to help address pressing issues around the world, such as climate change.

He anticipated that through innovations in technology, “Israel can become the climate innovation nation, and we’re ready to pave the way.”