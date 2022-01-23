Israeli study: In visual memory, size matters

The findings could have many implications, including on the use of different types of electronic screens

Israeli researchers found that in natural vision, visual memory of images is affected by the size of the image in the eye’s retina, in a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Led by Dr. Sharon Gilaie-Dotan of Bar-Ilan University’s School of Optometry and Vision Science in central Israel, the study was based on the assumption that image size and memory weren't connected.

However, Dr. Gilaie-Dotan sought to determine whether large images are better remembered than small ones during natural daily behavior with a theory of her own.

"In areas of the brain that represent the retinal image, more resources will be directed to processing large images than to processing small images because the processing is determined by the area of the retina that the image stimulates," said Dr. Gilaie-Dotan.

Ph.D. students Shaimaa Masarwa and Olga Kreichman examined what happened to visual memory when test subjects were asked to look at pictures without knowing anything about a memory task to come.

Each participant was shown different images in different sizes, presented just once.

Among the 182 subjects who participated in the seven different experiments, researchers found that the large images were better remembered (1.5 times more) than the small pictures.

According to the study, such findings could have many implications, including on the use of different types of electronic screens and the quality of information processing when we rely on large or small monitors.

"It is possible that even in dynamic images, such as videos, greater vision resources will be directed towards processing videos on large vs. small screens and, therefore, videos on the large screen will likely be better remembered," Dr. Gilaie-Dotan said.