Israeli firm develops body cams with facial recognition

An Israeli firm is developing body cameras with facial recognition technology for Israel’s police officers.

The technology aims to produce a body-worn camera enabling police to scan crowds and detect suspects in real-time, even if their faces are obscured, and build a database of such identities.

The technology is being developed by Yozmot, a strategic planning firm owned by former Israeli army chief of regional strategic planning, Col. (res.) Dany Tirza.

Facial recognition in law enforcement has sparked global criticism, with tech giants in the United States backing away from providing the technology to police, citing privacy risks.

Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM have all declared temporary or permanent freezes on selling facial recognition programs to law enforcement.

Tirza, however, touts its ability to track down criminals or missing persons.

"The policeman will know who he is facing," Tirza told AFP.

He noted that he partnered with the software company Corsight to develop the body-worn police camera that can match identities to photographs dating back decades.

Corsight CEO Rob Watts did not confirm the collaboration but said his company was working with some 230 "integrators" worldwide who incorporated facial recognition software into cameras.

Watts added that Australian and British police were already piloting the technology.

"What we want to do is promote facial recognition as a force for good," he said.

The facial recognition industry was worth about $3.7 billion in 2020, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, which projected growth to $11.6 billion by 2026.

France last month ordered the US-based Clearview AI to delete data on its citizens, saying the company violated privacy when it built a facial recognition database using images "scraped" from the internet.