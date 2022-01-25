The next Israeli astronaut’s 35 space experiments

The mission will test innovative technologies ranging from medicine to astrophysics, agriculture, and more

An Israeli space mission announced Monday that NASA approved 35 of its experiments after passing regulations and testing.

The ‘Rakia’ mission to the International Space Station set for mid-February will see Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe conduct the scientific space experiments, Calcalist reported.

Stibbe’s flight - partially sponsored by The Ramon Association, Israel Space Agency, and the Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry - will make him one of the first private astronauts to embark to space along with his Ax-1 crew.

During the 10-day expedition, Stibbe and his team will perform experiments and test innovative technologies ranging from medicine to astrophysics, agriculture, and more.

Following are nine of the planned projects:

Medicine:

1. “Space travel” - Examining the physiological responses seen when the human body is exposed to extreme conditions.

2. Human BBB - Attempts to find a cure for Alzheimer's disease.

3. Chemotherapy - Researchers will study leukemia cells under microgravity conditions in the presence of chemotherapy.

Agriculture:

7. Space hummus - Synthetic biology to grow chickpea plants in space. This will enable astronauts to grow different types of plants in space, perhaps on a future lunar settlement.

8. Fresh greens - Super-vegetables in space filled with nutrients and dietary supplements that can be grown under microgravity conditions in an autonomous growing facility.

9. Meat for space - Allowing astronauts to grow cow cells for cultured meat in microgravity conditions.

Optics & Communications:

4. NISSAN nano-ISS antenna - A pop-up antenna capable of delivering high-bandwidth communications in space.

5. Electromagnetism - Study how Earth's magnetic field protects us from charged particles and cosmic radiation, and search for methods to improve navigational systems.

Astrophysics:

6. AstroRad - A special vest that will be worn by Stibbe, and protects astronauts against cosmic radiation in space.