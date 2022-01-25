Chairman of Israeli spyware firm NSO leaves job

'There is no connection between the termination of my position and recent publications linked to the NSO'

The chairman of Israeli firm NSO Group which makes the Pegasus spyware stepped down on Tuesday but denied the move was linked to recent controversy around the company's surveillance software.

Pegasus, which can switch on a phone's camera or microphone and harvest its data, was at the center of a storm last year after a list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets worldwide was leaked to the media.

Last week, Israel's justice minister pledged a full investigation into allegations that Pegasus was used on Israeli citizens, including people who led protests against former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

NSO confirmed to AFP the departure of Asher Levy, who was appointed chairman in 2020.

But "contrary to recent media reports... there is no connection between the termination of my position and recent publications linked to the NSO," Levy said in a statement sent by the firm, which is based in a Tel Aviv suburb.

After a change of ownership of the company last year, "I remained as chairman until a replacement was appointed on the new fund's behalf at the end of 2021," Levy said.

"Any attempts to present this move as a present-day resignation as a result of any publication related to NSO are completely false and twisting reality," he added.

In November, the United States blacklisted the NSO Group for enabling "foreign governments to conduct transnational repression."

The company says its Pegasus software helps fight crime, but investigators have found it on the phones of journalists and dissidents.

Also in November, a source close to NSO said the firm's designated chief executive, Isaac Benbenisti, was resigning, just days after being announced.

Benbenisti had been tapped to succeed founder and CEO Shalev Hulio, who was to have become global president and vice chairman of the board.

The source said at the time that "because of the crisis with the US... Shalev decided that he still will sit on the chair of the CEO."