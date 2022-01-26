Israel joins NASA-led Artemis Accords

The Artemis program aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface and establish long-term human presence there

Israel's Space Agency officially signed Wednesday an agreement with NASA to join the Artemis Accords as part of the events of Israeli Space Week.

"The agreement sets out principles for cooperation in space exploration and civilian use of the moon, Mars, comets, and asteroids for peaceful purposes," a statement from Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology stated.

Israel is the 15th country to join the NASA-led program, joining Australia, Canada, the UAE, and the UK.

The agreement was signed by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Israel Space Agency Director-General Uri Oron. This came a week after Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the country would join the program.

Lapid wrote on Twitter last Sunday regarding the Artemis Accords, "We are marching together towards a global and innovative future, where different countries are mobilizing resources for science and research, and together developing space diplomacy."

"The signing will increase cooperation in trade and economics in the field of space between the industries of the signatory countries."

The Artemis Accords were first signed in October 2020 by the founding members and are built on ten principles, including peaceful exploration, transparency, and the release of scientific data.

Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said, "I congratulate the head of the Space Agency on signing the Artemis Agreement and Israel's joining the most ambitious, complex, and expensive space program in the world."