Israel-based firm builds robot kitchen of the future

Beastro's culinary creations take around 'two to four minutes depending on complexity'

The Tel Aviv-based firm Kitchen Robotics is building the kitchens of the future with an automated “robot chef” that can make up to 60 dishes an hour.

Beastro - a fully programmable kitchen “robot” developed by the company - aims to make restaurant operations cheaper and easier while also cutting down on wait time by introducing automation technology to the process.

To make the day’s meals, operators first load all the necessary ingredients into the Beastro containers, and then the device dispenses and prepares meal components - even performing more complicated culinary tasks like sautéing mushrooms.

The machine cuts down on labor costs as well, requiring only one staff member to operate the machine.

“An average dish time is between two to four minutes depending on complexity,” the operator explained, adding that “When a dish is ready, it rolls down… where the one single operator that runs this entire Beastro machine packages it for takeaway.”

The machine even handles the clean up process independently, freeing up time for kitchen staff.

“No one washes the dishes - Beastro washes the dishes!”

Beastro doesn’t just prepare meals quickly - it cooks efficiently as well, reducing food waste and the possibility of mistaken order errors commonly seen in restaurants managed by humans.