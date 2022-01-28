Rafael unveils next-generation tank using AI

'The first line of attack will probably not be a human line. It will probably be autonomous systems'

Autonomous armored vehicles are the hot topic at this year's international armored vehicle symposium in London. Israel defense giant Rafael is in on the action - revealing Israel's first vehicle-based artificial intelligence.

While a human being still decides to fire and select the target, the idea is to have fewer people inside the tank until they can be replaced entirely.

"The last vehicle that we developed, we had three crew members - two human crew members and one robotic crew member - and we figured out when we test the vehicle, that as the situation is chaotic and complicated, most of the tasks are being handled by the autonomous robot and not by the human being," said Shmuel Olanski, former Israeli army Armored Core Commander to i24NEWS.

Rafael's advanced vehicular integrated combat systems is a fusion of battlefield sensors and automated systems that can react faster than human brings.

It integrates a vehicle's defense and weapons and can take over combat tasks delegated to it.

"The first line of attack will probably not be a human line. It will probably be autonomous systems that are driven according to those specific rules of engagement," said Bar Oriol, Rafael Innovation Center Head.

"Younger soldiers today are much more used to video games and other attributes, and they are very oriented already to work with systems. So when they sat down, and the situation started getting more complicated, they started giving more commands to the system."