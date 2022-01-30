NSO Group CEO slams 'hypocritical' criticism of Pegasus spyware

Hulio condemns the US decision to blacklist NSO for engaging in malicious cyber activities

The CEO and co-founder of Israel's NSO Group dismissed criticism of his company in an interview broadcast Saturday on Channel 12, as allegations of misuse of its Pegasus spy software in Israel and worldwide continue to mount.

Shalev Hulio said the severe accusations against the company were false and reiterated that the software was created primarily to fight terrorism and serious crime, not to undermine freedoms around the world.

"This is a cyber-weapon. The first rule was that we would only sell these tools to governments; the second was that we would not sell it to every government. We refused to sell our technology to 90 countries that asked us," he revealed.

"We sold to maybe 40."

Hulio said that criticism of the sale of Pegasus to non-democratic countries was "hypocritical," comparing the surveillance technology to military weapons systems supplied to these countries.

“There is not one country we’ve sold to, not one… that the US does not sell to, or that Israel doesn’t sell to. So it’s a bit hypocritical to say it’s okay to sell F-35s and tanks and drones, but it’s not okay to sell a tool that collects intelligence,” he said.

"If we see that (Pegasus) is being misused, or even suspect that it is being misused, we disconnect the system," he added, saying that this has happened seven times over the years.

Hulio also condemned the US decision to blacklist NSO for engaging in malicious cyber activities.

"Over the years, our technology has helped US interests and national security a lot," he said. "I think the fact that a company like NSO is on (a US blacklist) is an outrage... I'm sure we will be removed from that list. I have no doubt."