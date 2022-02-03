Israeli teens develop app to help students learn

One of the founders of LolStudy describes the app as 'basically school 2.0'

Israeli students are developing a startup out of their bedrooms with the goal of helping others like them learn.

Yaniv Amon, 15, and Eyal Goldberg, 17, are the founders of LolStudy, a new app that functions much like TikTok but with an educational twist.

"Every day when I get back from school, I open my computer and begin to code for three hours," Amon told i24NEWS, pointing out the algorithms hanging from his wall.

"I love it, and I know that it will succeed."

Amon describes the app as "basically school 2.0," believing that "our generation is not suited to learn from textbooks."

The app takes textbooks from around the globe, allowing content creators to turn them into fun, engaging videos.

"When kids go onto the app, they can search the topics that they want to study and find a database of unique videos," Goldberg told i24NEWS.

When asked if the possible money was a factor, Amon responded, "No. Definitely not. I want to do something that will change the entire world and will make the world better."

"Who doesn't want to be a millionaire?" Goldberg laughed. "But that's not our priority right now."

Amon is dedicated to his project, waking up at four in the morning to work on his project before attending school. After school, he meets with Goldberg, takes courses on artificial intelligence and web development, then continues to work on the app.

"All the time, I think of huge problems that need to be fixed. I like to solve problems."