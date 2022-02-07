Spyware reportedly used on Netanyahu's son, journalists

Calls for an investigation increase amid new revelations about use of hacking tool by police

Further revelations have emerged about the controversial Pegasus spyware developed by the Israeli NSO Group.

Reports are now claiming that the hacking tool was deployed without warrant against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Avner.

Israeli police used the Pegasus spyware to hack the phones of a number of public figures, including protest leaders, journalists, mayors, governments employees and associates of Netanyahu, including co-defendants and key witnesses in his ongoing corruption trial.

This last Tuesday, following repeated denials, Israeli police admitted misuse of the spyware.

Questions remain as to who will be targeted by an investigation as calls increase for a probe into the scandal.

Reactions to the revelations came in from across Israel's political spectrum, including from Avner Netanyahu, who said that he was "in shock" that he was targeted.

"It turns out there's no importance to whether I am involved in politics or not, and it will happen to you too!" Avner Netanyahu said.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked called for an investigation into the alleged use of spyware by the police force.

"If the reports are accurate this is an earthquake," said Shaked, who previously served as justice minister in the Netanyahu-led government.

"Mass intrusion into the privacy of many people is lawlessness that must be stopped today. An external commission of inquiry is required. The Knesset (Israel's parliament) and the entire public deserve answers, today."