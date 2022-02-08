Israel Police: Only 3 phones hacked out of 26 alleged in report

Police present information to prime minister contradicting Monday's Calcalist report

The Israel Police presented Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with information on Tuesday night that only three phones were hacked with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, Channel 12 reported.

The information contradicts Monday's report in Calcalist that 26 people, including public officials, journalists, activists and witnesses in the corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu, were targeted for unwarranted surveillance by law enforcement.

The police said that out of the three spying attempts by its cyber unit, only one was successful, and it was done legally.

Newly sworn-in Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev were also in attendance during the presentation by the police.

After seeing the report from the police, Bennett decided to launch a preliminary investigation into the alleged spying that will be led by Deputy Attorney General Amit Merri. The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) will support the initial probe.

Calls for an investigation grew louder following the revelations reported on Monday by Calcalist, with Barlev announcing the establishment of a government commission of inquiry to investigate the accusations.

However, the state inquiry appeared to be on hold for now considering the police presentation, with Bennett opting first for the initial review.