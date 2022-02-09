Israeli study sheds light on how music unites us universally

Dr. Greenberg says 'Music helps people to understand one another and find common ground'

A study from Israel’s Bar Ilan University revealed that certain personality traits are linked to preferences in musical style - and that these trends can be observed regardless of nationality.

The experiment was conducted by Dr. David Greenberg, an honorary research associate at the University of Cambridge and a postdoctoral scholar at Bar Ilan University.

By using self-reported assessments and participants’ responses to Western music clips, the researchers analyzed the preferences and traits of respondents from over 50 countries.

The team used the MUSIC model, a widely accepted framework for conceptualizing musical preferences, to identify five key musical styles: Mellow, Unpretentious, Sophisticated, Intense, and Contemporary, according to a press release on the study.

Researchers also used the Ten-Item Personality Inventory (TIPI), which assesses personality dimensions, and found a correlation between certain traits and the types of music that connect to these attributes.

For example, participants who scored highly in extraversion - characterized by sociability and excitement-seeking - were more likely to listen to upbeat and danceable contemporary music.

“We were surprised at just how much these patterns between music and personality replicated across the globe,” Dr. Greenberg said.

“People may be divided by geography, language and culture, but if an introvert in one part of the world likes the same music as introverts elsewhere, that suggests that music could be a very powerful bridge.”

“Music helps people to understand one another and find common ground,” the researcher added.