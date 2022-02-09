Israeli doctors seek to diagnose Covid with an eye scan

'We realized we are detecting Covid-19 that is sandwiched between two of the layers in the eye'

Scientists believe it will soon be possible to detect Covid via an eye test.

AdOM Advanced Optical Technologies and Sheba Medical Center are launching a joint study into detecting Covid by the measurement of the tear film.

Prof. Alon Harris, founder and board chair of AdOM, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the new way we could diagnose Covid.

"What we can do is use nano-meter resolution to reconstruct those layers and see different anatomical structures in the eye."

Harris said they stumbled upon discovering that it could detect Covid accidentally while conducting trials in Japan.

"We actually realized we are detecting Covid-19 that is sandwiched between two of the layers in the back of the eye."

They then confirmed this in a pilot study with 20 people, comparing the structures of the layers with a PCR test.

Scientists hope to confirm results in a double-blind study on a larger group of people at Sheba Medical Center.

"The test only takes 40 seconds. The data goes on the cloud and comes back and is interpreted quickly. The idea is to have immediate results."

The machine could be placed at the entrances of malls, stadiums, and anywhere that a quick Covid test is needed, Harris explained.

He also noted the test is child-friendly.

"There are no drops; we don't use anything invasive. We just take a photo and have them smile during it too."