Israeli camera sees through walls from over 300 feet

'It can position itself up to 100 meters from its target, and see inside the room or house'

A new camera developed in Israel can see through walls, even from a distance of over 300 feet.

"It can be used remotely from one apartment to another, inside a shelter, or an autonomous car," says Amir Beeri, managing director and founder of Camero to i24NEWS.

"So it can position itself up to 100 meters from its target, and see inside the room or house, if there are people inside, how many, if they are on the move, and decide how to operate."

In case of a terrorist attack or kidnapping in an urban environment, security forces no longer need to go through every suspicious house and put themselves in danger. They can concentrate their efforts on the whole building at once.

"It's like a long-range sight. It's an observation system but it sees through walls. So we aim the sight precisely at the target," says Beeri.

"It is calibrated with an antenna, so we know exactly what is happening in this room through the concrete walls."

This detector understands how far from the wall people are standing, their position, and therefore the way in which the security forces can operate.

"It's a tactical tool that gives an exceptional operational advantage to military forces, police, and rescuers. We can know what is happening on the other side of the wall."