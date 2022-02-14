Tel Aviv ranks 2nd in global cleantech ecosystems report

Israeli city trails only Silicon Valley in list of top places for sustainability-focused startups

Tel Aviv ranks second in a new report ranking the world's top cleantech ecosystems, trailing only Silicon Valley.

Startup Genome's Global Startup Ecosystem Report: CleanTech, which was presented January 24 at CleanTech Forum San Francisco, states that Tel Aviv and third place Stockholm "are punching above their weight and leading the world in Cleantech innovation."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491437032169967617 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It is the first time that Tel Aviv has ranked this high since 2012.

London and Los Angeles round out the top five cleantech ecosystems.

"Tel Aviv might be of modest size but Israel's high-tech capital is one of the leading cities in the world for innovation and technology," the report states.

Notably, the White City is home to the world's highest ratio of startups to residents at one startup for every 154 residents — a total of 2,750 startups.

The report highlights Israel's history of innovation in the sustainability sector, including in agriculture, waste management, clean energy and water treatment.

Israel is the only country from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region represented in the top 25.

"Tel Aviv has shown tremendous growth and maturity with many startups evolving into scaleups, unicorns and public companies," Yifat Oron, Blackstone senior managing director and head of the firm's office in Tel Aviv, is quoted in the report.

"As a leading global investment business, we are excited for the opportunities presented in one of the most dynamic and innovative markets in the world."