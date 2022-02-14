Robot machinery the next generation of construction

'We are cutting production times and shortening projects. These are the main issues for contractors'

Robotic construction sites - an Israeli company is looking to fuse robotics software with the heavy industry and construction markets to combat a declining construction workforce.

Construction company Skyline Cranes and Technology, based in Herzilya of central Israel, is developing a remote-controlled crane that allows one to operate from the comfort of an office.

“You can see the wind speed, and with that, I know where the crane arm is and will be,” crane operator Omer told i24NEWS.

Co-founder and CEO of Skyline Cranes, Aviv Carmel, said the new crane can be operated offsite, from another city or even country.

“We are cutting production times and shortening projects. These are the main issues for contractors and developers, and even the end-user,” Carmel said.

Construction is a dangerous job with inevitable accidents, partly due to the limits of human ability.

“If I am 200 feet up, my eyes can’t zoom in and see who is working below. I need to rely on my radio,” Omer explained.

In Israel, roughly 40 people die each year at construction sites, while 5,300 die in the United States.

The new machinery not only addresses the dangers of the industry, but also the problem of a decline in high-scale construction workers in developed nations.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America, the construction labor force in the US is decreasing at seven percent each year.

“We are combining the high-tech solution with crane machinery, and we are bringing a new generation of operators,” Carmel told i24NEWS.