Intel to acquire Israeli semiconductor firm with $5.4b deal

Tower 'specializes in manufacturing analog integrated circuits for more than 300 customers worldwide'

On Tuesday, United States technology firm Intel announced it is acquiring Tower Semiconductor, an Israeli company which specializes in chipmaking, for a sum of $5.4 billion.

“Tower’s specialty technology portfolio (and) geographic reach... will help scale Intel’s foundry services and advance our goal of becoming a major provider of foundry capacity globally,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a press release on the purchase.

“This deal will enable Intel to offer a compelling breadth of leading-edge nodes and differentiated specialty technologies on mature nodes – unlocking new opportunities for existing and future customers in an era of unprecedented demand for semiconductors.”

By buying Tower, Intel is looking to position itself in the semiconductor sector against industry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company as the world battles a continued chip shortage.

The Israeli firm “specializes in manufacturing analog integrated circuits for more than 300 customers worldwide in growing markets such as automotive, medical, industrial, consumer and aerospace and defense, among others,” according to the chip maker's website.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493513587028942848 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The acquisition is expected to finalize in about a year, and the firms said Tower will remain independent until the deal closes.

Though both company boards greenlit the sale unanimously, consent from Tower’s shareholders and additional regulatory approvals are still required.