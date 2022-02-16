Israel to develop its first quantum computer

'The machines’ ability to speed up calculations... is why there’s so much buzz about their potential'

Israel’s Defense Ministry and Innovation Authority (IIA) will allocate roughly $62 million towards developing Israel’s first quantum computer in an effort to bolster Israeli computational ability.

The ministries said such an accomplishment would lead to future developments in economics, technology, security, engineering, and science, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

According to a Tuesday statement, IIA will focus on the infrastructure for quantum computational ability.

“Quantum computing is a technology Israeli industry cannot ignore,” said IIA CEO Dror Bin.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) will establish a center with quantum capabilities for academia and industry purposes, and for partners to develop a quantum processor to eventually complete a quantum computer.

Dr. Danny Gold, head of the Defense Ministry’s DDR&D, said, “Quantum computing, on all levels, is showing signs of being an important future component of [Israel’s] security and its technological superiority,” ToI reported.

Quantum computers process exponentially more data than classic computers, using quantum bits — qubits — which is the basic unit of quantum information.

According to MIT Technology Review, quantum computers “can crunch through a vast number of potential outcomes simultaneously.”

“The machines’ ability to speed up calculations using specially designed quantum algorithms is why there’s so much buzz about their potential.”

Experts say that quantum computing can be extremely beneficial for cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals, banking, financing, and advanced manufacturing, ToI reported.

Israel has some two dozen companies currently focused on quantum technologies.

Recent market projections estimate the global quantum computing market size to be worth $3.7 billion by 2030.