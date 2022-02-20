Israeli-led experiment sends 28 chickpeas into space

The chickpeas will be grown for one month then refrigerated until they are brought to Earth in June

An Israeli-led team sent exactly 28 chickpeas to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday as part of an experiment into the growth of the legume in space.

The team plans to use the 28 chickpeas to study germination in zero gravity. They were launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, United States, sent alongside eight tons of cargo.

They will be delivered to the American side of the ISS in a miniature greenhouse, roughly the size of a quart container of milk, The Times of Israel reported.

After a day of travel, the shuttle will reach the ISS, and the team will attempt to germinate and grow the legumes remotely using special software.

They will be grown for one month then refrigerated until they are brought to Earth in June.

NASA / AFP The International Space Station, March 07, 2011.

Israeli scientist Yonatan Winetraub of Stanford University, one of the founders of SpaceIL, is directing the experiment alongside other Israeli researchers.

Winetraub teamed up with NASA for the mission, as it explores fresh food production to replace the packaged, dehydrated food astronauts usually eat.

While it grew lettuce, cabbage and kale in space, the organization never attempted chickpeas.

Chickpeas were added for several reasons, including their nutritional content and how easy they are to grow.

“We are working on it,” Winetraub said about the possibility of making hummus in space, according to ToI.