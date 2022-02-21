Google unveils $25m Israeli inclusivity tech program

'We believe that to have sustainable economic growth, you must have inclusive growth'

Google announced Sunday that it will invest $25 million in a five-year initiative to increase opportunities in Israel’s tech sector for the nation’s underrepresented groups - including women, Arab citizens, and ultra-Orthodox Jews.

An initiative for the Palestinian tech sector will also be publicized by the tech giant later this week, Hebrew-language newspaper Globes reported.

The announcement followed the arrival of Alphabet and Google CFO Ruth Porat in Israel, where she will meet Israeli and Palestinian entrepreneurs and business leaders, policymakers, and Google employees.

"We believe that to have sustainable economic growth, you must have inclusive growth,” Porat said.

She already met with United States Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, on Sunday as well as with women and Arab entrepreneurs, engineers, and investors to discuss the challenges such groups face in Israel's tech sector.

Through tech skills programs, the initiative will help diversify Israel's workforce and support the government’s plan to increase the number of employees in the tech sector, Globes reported.

Google’s latest initiative builds on its existing catalog of programs that help underrepresented groups with the tools necessary to thrive in Israel.

This includes a computer science training program for ultra-Orthodox seminary girls as well as a program that will begin this month to integrate Arab engineering students into the tech industry.

“We hope to help create a more diverse workforce, and increase opportunities for a broader group of people,” said Porat.