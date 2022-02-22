Israel Innovation Authority launches tech incubator program

Incubators expected to support establishment of about 150 startups

The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) on Tuesday announced winners for the operation of five new tech incubators within a year to further develop the country's innovation ecosystem.

The incubators in the fields of health, climate, food and space are expected to support the establishment of about 150 startups within the next five years.

The program's total budget is some $155 million (NIS 500 million).

A total of 13 groups participated in the competition, with the list narrowed down to five, including major global corporations, local companies and representatives from Israeli academia.

"The sectors in which the incubators will operate cover fields highlighted by the Authority's strategy, in a way that will expand Israeli high-tech's diversification. This is highly significant for increasing the number of new startups and creating additional growth engines for the local economy," Dr. Ami Appelbaum, IIA chairman, said.

The five incubators:

The Kitchen Hub 2 (food-tech) — emphasis on alternative proteins, fermentation, and cellular agriculture

Netzero Ventures (climate-tech) — emphasis on hydrogen, reducing emissions in transportation and construction, in energy creation, and water treatment

Incentive IncubatorNG (health-tech) — emphasis on precise and personalized medicine

Space & Earth (space-tech) — emphasis on applications in space as well as on earth

NGT Healthcare 2 (health-tech) — emphasis on bio-convergence

"The spread of Israeli government's investments in a wide range of technological areas will expand the solid foundation of high-tech in the long run and will allow the Israeli economy to grow and expand to additional important directions," Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said.